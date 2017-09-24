Carl Bernstein: Russia probes are 'closing in'

Carl Bernstein says Robert Mueller's investigation is not focused on "collusion" but rather on "cover up." He says it's "certain that Russians were "deadly effective" in "specifically helping Donald Trump" and he has advice for the journalists covering the story.
Carl Bernstein says Robert Mueller's investigation is not focused on "collusion" but rather on "cover up." He says it's "certain that Russians were "deadly effective" in "specifically helping Donald Trump" and he has advice for the journalists covering the story.