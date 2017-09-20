Breaking News

    Where India's Top Brass Get Their Instruments

In the country of 1.3 billion people, there are at least 700,000 villages. And each village generally has two or three brass bands. But where do all of the trumpets, trombones and tubas come from? It turns out that 90 percent of the country's brass bands get their instruments from one street—Jali Kothi Lane—in the city of Meerut.
Source: Great Big Story

