Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

IME Block C The Liverpool Arab Arts Festival_00035825
IME Block C The Liverpool Arab Arts Festival_00035825

    JUST WATCHED

    The Liverpool Arab Arts Festival

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The Liverpool Arab Arts Festival

The Liverpool Arab Arts Festival is one of the oldest Arab festivals in the UK. Aly and his dance group will perform their piece 'Ancient Modernity' amongst the relics of Ancient Egypt at the World Museum, bringing modern day Cairo to a new audience in Liverpool.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

The Liverpool Arab Arts Festival

The Liverpool Arab Arts Festival is one of the oldest Arab festivals in the UK. Aly and his dance group will perform their piece 'Ancient Modernity' amongst the relics of Ancient Egypt at the World Museum, bringing modern day Cairo to a new audience in Liverpool.
Source: CNN