The Liverpool Arab Arts Festival is one of the oldest Arab festivals in the UK. Aly and his dance group will perform their piece 'Ancient Modernity' amongst the relics of Ancient Egypt at the World Museum, bringing modern day Cairo to a new audience in Liverpool.
The Liverpool Arab Arts Festival is one of the oldest Arab festivals in the UK. Aly and his dance group will perform their piece 'Ancient Modernity' amongst the relics of Ancient Egypt at the World Museum, bringing modern day Cairo to a new audience in Liverpool.