How 'Game of Thrones' Helped Save a Farm in Northern Ireland
A few years back, Kenny Gracey's farm fell on hard times. Coincidentally, right around that same time, "Game of Thrones" began filming its first season and needed animals for the show's background scenes. The show's producers asked Gracey whether he'd be willing to supply these animals, and he agreed. This farm might be the only thing that didn't die on "Game of Thrones.
