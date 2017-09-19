Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

GBS Game of Thrones Farm Northern Ireland _00001809
GBS Game of Thrones Farm Northern Ireland _00001809

    JUST WATCHED

    How 'Game of Thrones' Helped Save a Farm in Northern Ireland

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

How 'Game of Thrones' Helped Save a Farm in Northern Ireland

A few years back, Kenny Gracey's farm fell on hard times. Coincidentally, right around that same time, "Game of Thrones" began filming its first season and needed animals for the show's background scenes. The show's producers asked Gracey whether he'd be willing to supply these animals, and he agreed. This farm might be the only thing that didn't die on "Game of Thrones.
Source: Great Big Story

Get Away With Great Big Story (28 Videos)

See More

How 'Game of Thrones' Helped Save a Farm in Northern Ireland

A few years back, Kenny Gracey's farm fell on hard times. Coincidentally, right around that same time, "Game of Thrones" began filming its first season and needed animals for the show's background scenes. The show's producers asked Gracey whether he'd be willing to supply these animals, and he agreed. This farm might be the only thing that didn't die on "Game of Thrones.
Source: Great Big Story