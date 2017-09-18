Breaking News

    A Taste So Sweet, a Smell So Rotten: The Pungent Joys of Durian

A Taste So Sweet, a Smell So Rotten: The Pungent Joys of Durian

Durian has been described as the most foul-smelling fruit in the world. Its aroma has been compared to raw sewage, rotting flesh and smelly gym socks. Durian's smell is so pungent that the spiky-skinned, custard-like fruit is even banned from public places in Singapore and Malaysia. But for its fans, there is nothing better in this world.
Source: Great Big Story

Durian has been described as the most foul-smelling fruit in the world. Its aroma has been compared to raw sewage, rotting flesh and smelly gym socks. Durian's smell is so pungent that the spiky-skinned, custard-like fruit is even banned from public places in Singapore and Malaysia. But for its fans, there is nothing better in this world.
