'Move It, Football Head!': Secrets from the Creator of 'Hey Arnold!'
If the phrase "football head" brings a nostalgic smile to your face, you're probably a child of the '90s who loves "Hey Arnold!" as much as we do. We were lucky enough to sit down with the show's creator, Craig Bartlett, to talk all things Arnold ahead of our favorite cartoon 4th grader's return to TV in "Hey Arnold: The Jungle Movie."
'Move It, Football Head!': Secrets from the Creator of 'Hey Arnold!'
If the phrase "football head" brings a nostalgic smile to your face, you're probably a child of the '90s who loves "Hey Arnold!" as much as we do. We were lucky enough to sit down with the show's creator, Craig Bartlett, to talk all things Arnold ahead of our favorite cartoon 4th grader's return to TV in "Hey Arnold: The Jungle Movie."