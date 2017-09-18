Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

GBS Hey Arnold Creator _00005804
GBS Hey Arnold Creator _00005804

    JUST WATCHED

    'Move It, Football Head!': Secrets from the Creator of 'Hey Arnold!'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

'Move It, Football Head!': Secrets from the Creator of 'Hey Arnold!'

If the phrase "football head" brings a nostalgic smile to your face, you're probably a child of the '90s who loves "Hey Arnold!" as much as we do. We were lucky enough to sit down with the show's creator, Craig Bartlett, to talk all things Arnold ahead of our favorite cartoon 4th grader's return to TV in "Hey Arnold: The Jungle Movie."
Source: Great Big Story

Get Away With Great Big Story (27 Videos)

See More

'Move It, Football Head!': Secrets from the Creator of 'Hey Arnold!'

If the phrase "football head" brings a nostalgic smile to your face, you're probably a child of the '90s who loves "Hey Arnold!" as much as we do. We were lucky enough to sit down with the show's creator, Craig Bartlett, to talk all things Arnold ahead of our favorite cartoon 4th grader's return to TV in "Hey Arnold: The Jungle Movie."
Source: Great Big Story