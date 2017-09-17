Stelter: Media must keep fact-checking Trump

President Trump recently said he waits to "get the facts" before speaking. Brian Stelter says Trump's recent exaggerations and errors prove otherwise. Stelter asserts Trump's credibility problems aren't "old news," they're an ongoing story that should be covered.
President Trump recently said he waits to "get the facts" before speaking. Brian Stelter says Trump's recent exaggerations and errors prove otherwise. Stelter asserts Trump's credibility problems aren't "old news," they're an ongoing story that should be covered.