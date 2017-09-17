Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US President Donald Trump walks across the tarmac after stepping off Air Force One upon arrival at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey on September 15.
US President Donald Trump walks across the tarmac after stepping off Air Force One upon arrival at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey on September 15.

    JUST WATCHED

    Stelter: Media must keep fact-checking Trump

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Stelter: Media must keep fact-checking Trump

President Trump recently said he waits to "get the facts" before speaking. Brian Stelter says Trump's recent exaggerations and errors prove otherwise. Stelter asserts Trump's credibility problems aren't "old news," they're an ongoing story that should be covered.
Source: CNN

Highlights from Reliable Sources (12 Videos)

See More

Stelter: Media must keep fact-checking Trump

Reliable Sources

President Trump recently said he waits to "get the facts" before speaking. Brian Stelter says Trump's recent exaggerations and errors prove otherwise. Stelter asserts Trump's credibility problems aren't "old news," they're an ongoing story that should be covered.
Source: CNN