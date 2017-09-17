Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    The journalistic ethics of Jemele Hill's tweet

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The journalistic ethics of Jemele Hill's tweet

How are newsrooms navigating the "intersecting issues" around journalists' use of social media? NPR's Michael Oreskes and Time's Nancy Gibbs weigh in. Plus, was it appropriate for the White House press secretary to say that ESPN "should take actions" against Jemele Hill?
Source: CNN

Highlights from Reliable Sources (12 Videos)

See More

The journalistic ethics of Jemele Hill's tweet

Reliable Sources

How are newsrooms navigating the "intersecting issues" around journalists' use of social media? NPR's Michael Oreskes and Time's Nancy Gibbs weigh in. Plus, was it appropriate for the White House press secretary to say that ESPN "should take actions" against Jemele Hill?
Source: CNN