The journalistic ethics of Jemele Hill's tweet

How are newsrooms navigating the "intersecting issues" around journalists' use of social media? NPR's Michael Oreskes and Time's Nancy Gibbs weigh in. Plus, was it appropriate for the White House press secretary to say that ESPN "should take actions" against Jemele Hill?
How are newsrooms navigating the "intersecting issues" around journalists' use of social media? NPR's Michael Oreskes and Time's Nancy Gibbs weigh in. Plus, was it appropriate for the White House press secretary to say that ESPN "should take actions" against Jemele Hill?