Facebook's Russia data: What Mueller may learn

The Daily Beast's Spencer Ackerman talks with Brian Stelter about the significance of Robert Mueller obtaining a search warrant to obtain Facebook data. Ackerman says there's a lot we still don't know about Russian efforts to spread propaganda through social networks.
