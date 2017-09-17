Breaking News

    Facebook's Russia data: What Mueller may learn

The Daily Beast's Spencer Ackerman talks with Brian Stelter about the significance of Robert Mueller obtaining a search warrant to obtain Facebook data. Ackerman says there's a lot we still don't know about Russian efforts to spread propaganda through social networks.
Source: CNN

