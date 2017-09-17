Clinton says the news media helped Trump win

Amy Chozick, who covered Hillary Clinton for several years, says Clinton's new critiques of the media are fascinating. "It's "almost as if she's given up on the mainstream media," Chozick said. Clinton is encouraging more investment in liberal-leaning media companies.
