Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The ESPN logo is displayed outside L.A. Live, which houses the ESPNZone, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2010. Time Warner Cable Inc.'s negotiations to renew rights to ESPN may be held up on a demand by the sports channel's owner, Walt Disney Co., to be paid for a related website, people with knowledge of the talks have said. Photographer: Jonathan Alcorn/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The ESPN logo is displayed outside L.A. Live, which houses the ESPNZone, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2010. Time Warner Cable Inc.'s negotiations to renew rights to ESPN may be held up on a demand by the sports channel's owner, Walt Disney Co., to be paid for a related website, people with knowledge of the talks have said. Photographer: Jonathan Alcorn/Bloomberg via Getty Images

    JUST WATCHED

    ESPN's rivals trying to tarnish the network?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

ESPN's rivals trying to tarnish the network?

Brian Stelter says Fox Sports and conservative media figures cynically fanned the flames after Jemele Hill tweeted that Trump is a "white supremacist." Former ESPN reporter Britt McHenry disagrees. She says "what really agitated people was the inconsistency of treatment" by the network.
Source: CNN

Highlights from Reliable Sources (12 Videos)

See More

ESPN's rivals trying to tarnish the network?

Reliable Sources

Brian Stelter says Fox Sports and conservative media figures cynically fanned the flames after Jemele Hill tweeted that Trump is a "white supremacist." Former ESPN reporter Britt McHenry disagrees. She says "what really agitated people was the inconsistency of treatment" by the network.
Source: CNN