ESPN's rivals trying to tarnish the network?

Brian Stelter says Fox Sports and conservative media figures cynically fanned the flames after Jemele Hill tweeted that Trump is a "white supremacist." Former ESPN reporter Britt McHenry disagrees. She says "what really agitated people was the inconsistency of treatment" by the network.
