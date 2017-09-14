'My Black Is Beautiful': Teaching Self Confidence Through Music
Lovely Hoffman, an educator and musician, has found a way to blend her passions and teach her students lessons that go well beyond the classroom. Hoffman recorded a song. "My Black Is Beautiful," to help her students feel beautiful in their own skin.
