    'My Black Is Beautiful': Teaching Self Confidence Through Music

Lovely Hoffman, an educator and musician, has found a way to blend her passions and teach her students lessons that go well beyond the classroom. Hoffman recorded a song. "My Black Is Beautiful," to help her students feel beautiful in their own skin.
