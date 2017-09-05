Breaking News

    Dreamer: 'I am preparing for the worst'

Dreamer: 'I am preparing for the worst'

Victor Erives Jr, a so-called Dreamer who was protected from deportation under the DACA program told Jake Tapper that even though the Trump administration said they're focused on removing criminals he is preparing for the worst case scenario of being sent back to Mexico.
Source: CNN

