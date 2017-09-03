Journalists double as rescuers during Harvey

President Trump says the Coast Guard rescued Harvey victims by "going into winds the media would not go into." Brian Stelter says this was a "wrong and petty" slap at the press. Columnist Will Bunch says the storm coverage disproved Trump's claim that members of the media are "enemies of the people."
