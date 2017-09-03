Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

harvey houston flood rescue dickinson lavandera vo_00000326
harvey houston flood rescue dickinson lavandera vo_00000326

    JUST WATCHED

    Journalists double as rescuers during Harvey

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Journalists double as rescuers during Harvey

President Trump says the Coast Guard rescued Harvey victims by "going into winds the media would not go into." Brian Stelter says this was a "wrong and petty" slap at the press. Columnist Will Bunch says the storm coverage disproved Trump's claim that members of the media are "enemies of the people."
Source: CNN

Highlights from Reliable Sources (12 Videos)

See More

Journalists double as rescuers during Harvey

Reliable Sources

President Trump says the Coast Guard rescued Harvey victims by "going into winds the media would not go into." Brian Stelter says this was a "wrong and petty" slap at the press. Columnist Will Bunch says the storm coverage disproved Trump's claim that members of the media are "enemies of the people."
Source: CNN