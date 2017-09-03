Is Trump's media diet changing?

White House chief of staff John Kelly is reportedly changing some of President Trump's media consumption patterns. Sarah Westwood says this is "hugely significant." Errol Louis says it's critical to ensure reliable information gets to the president so that he doesn't "go off on wild goose chases."
