Is Trump's media diet changing?

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 25: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a joint news conference with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri in the Rose Garden at the White House July 25, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump began the news conference by announcing that Senate Republicans had passed a procedural vote on repealing Obamacare. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
White House chief of staff John Kelly is reportedly changing some of President Trump's media consumption patterns. Sarah Westwood says this is "hugely significant." Errol Louis says it's critical to ensure reliable information gets to the president so that he doesn't "go off on wild goose chases."
