Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

People walk down a flooded street as they evacuate their homes in Houston on August 28.
People walk down a flooded street as they evacuate their homes in Houston on August 28.

    JUST WATCHED

    Hurricane Harvey ends, Houston's story begins

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Hurricane Harvey ends, Houston's story begins

On the twelfth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans resident and actor Harry Shearer describes how lessons learned from Katrina coverage can be applied to coverage of Harvey's aftermath. He also discusses the "wallpapering" of disaster imagery by TV news.
Source: CNN

Highlights from Reliable Sources (12 Videos)

See More

Hurricane Harvey ends, Houston's story begins

Reliable Sources

On the twelfth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans resident and actor Harry Shearer describes how lessons learned from Katrina coverage can be applied to coverage of Harvey's aftermath. He also discusses the "wallpapering" of disaster imagery by TV news.
Source: CNN