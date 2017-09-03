Hurricane Harvey ends, Houston's story begins

On the twelfth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans resident and actor Harry Shearer describes how lessons learned from Katrina coverage can be applied to coverage of Harvey's aftermath. He also discusses the "wallpapering" of disaster imagery by TV news.
