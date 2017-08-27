Does the media make too much of Breitbart?

Now that Steve Bannon is back at Breitbart, David Zurawik says members of the media are "overstating" Bannon and Breitbart's power. Kurt Bardella says Breitbart's power comes less from its actual audience size and more from its "influence" in the Trump White House.
