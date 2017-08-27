Trump's tweets: distracting 'shiny objects?'

Breaking News

Even in the midst of a massive Texas flood, President Trump tweeted about tax reform and promoted a supporter's book. Joanne Lipman says the press corps should "separate what's news from what's chatter." Lydia Polgreen says Trump's tweets "seem totally, completely outside of what you would expect of a President dealing with a disaster." Jeff Greenfield thinks "the really bizarre ways Trump is handling the presidency" often overshadow coverage of "the changes this administration is making."
