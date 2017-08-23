Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

GBS Prehistoric Lizards Iguana Guy _00000000
GBS Prehistoric Lizards Iguana Guy _00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Preserving Prehistoric Lizards With the 'Iguanero'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Preserving Prehistoric Lizards With the 'Iguanero'

Meet Ramón Medina Archundia: the iguana guy. Archundia loves iguanas so much that he fosters hundreds of them in his front yard in Manzanilla, Mexico. Forty-one years ago, he adopted about 40 of these prehistoric-looking lizards to protect them from hunters and bring awareness to their dwindling numbers. Now, each one represents a new family member that he cares for and treats as if they were his own children. Leapin' lizards!
Source: Great Big Story

Get Away With Great Big Story (39 Videos)

See More

Preserving Prehistoric Lizards With the 'Iguanero'

Meet Ramón Medina Archundia: the iguana guy. Archundia loves iguanas so much that he fosters hundreds of them in his front yard in Manzanilla, Mexico. Forty-one years ago, he adopted about 40 of these prehistoric-looking lizards to protect them from hunters and bring awareness to their dwindling numbers. Now, each one represents a new family member that he cares for and treats as if they were his own children. Leapin' lizards!
Source: Great Big Story