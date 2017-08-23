Eco-Friendly DIY Homes Fit for a Hobbit

In Pembrokeshire, Wales, the cutest, handmade houses have been popping up around the county. These wee homes, made of natural, locally sourced materials and scavenged bits from the surrounding countryside, embody low-impact living. Needless to say, the Bagginses would approve.
In Pembrokeshire, Wales, the cutest, handmade houses have been popping up around the county. These wee homes, made of natural, locally sourced materials and scavenged bits from the surrounding countryside, embody low-impact living. Needless to say, the Bagginses would approve.