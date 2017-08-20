Newsrooms missing the mark on race coverage?

Race is too often treated "like a trend" rather than "something that people live," CNN's Tanzina Vega says. The NYT's Nikole Hannah-Jones describes some of the barriers to better, more thorough coverage of race issues, including framing by journalists and lack of understanding by newsroom leaders.
