Flanked by Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, US President Donald Trump delivers remarks following a meeting on infrastructure at Trump Tower, August 15, 2017 in New York City. He fielded questions from reporters about his comments on the events in Charlottesville, Virginia and white supremacists.
    Press overreacting to Trump's terrible week?

Brian Stelter asks about the potential for an overreaction from the news media. Carl Bernstein says reporting, not opining, should drive coverage, while calling the current political moment "unprecedented." He said Trump's conduct begs the question of whether it is "time for the President to be urged to leave office."
