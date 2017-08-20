Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Staff members look on during a press conference at Trump Tower on Tuesday, August 15.
Staff members look on during a press conference at Trump Tower on Tuesday, August 15.

    JUST WATCHED

    Behind the scenes at 'both sides' presser

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Behind the scenes at 'both sides' presser

AP White House correspondent Jonathan Lemire describes the "sense of surprise" as Trump took questions last Tuesday. A Trump aide's mouth "literally dropped," Lemire told Brian Stelter. He also notes there has been relative silence from the White House since then.
Source: CNN

Highlights from Reliable Sources (12 Videos)

See More

Behind the scenes at 'both sides' presser

Reliable Sources

AP White House correspondent Jonathan Lemire describes the "sense of surprise" as Trump took questions last Tuesday. A Trump aide's mouth "literally dropped," Lemire told Brian Stelter. He also notes there has been relative silence from the White House since then.
Source: CNN