    Why Swans in England Get the Royal Treatment

In the United Kingdom, you may eat ducks, chickens, geese, but NOT swans—NOT EVER. Why? Because all swans in the UK can belong to Queen Elizabeth II, and are officially protected. Every year in England since the 12th century, the queen's swan marker and his crew of "swan uppers" ride London's River Thames in search of swans that belong to Her Majesty.
Source: Great Big Story

