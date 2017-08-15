Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

GBS Snail Slime_00014414
GBS Snail Slime_00014414

    JUST WATCHED

    Better Living Through Snail Slime (And How It's Harvested)

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Better Living Through Snail Slime (And How It's Harvested)

For centuries, humans have put snail slime on their faces. Why? They believed its nutrient-rich properties fought wrinkles, scars, and redness. Modern research shows they were right to covet snail slime, and that's where Simone Sampò comes in.
Source: Great Big Story

Best of Great Big Story (33 Videos)

See More

Better Living Through Snail Slime (And How It's Harvested)

For centuries, humans have put snail slime on their faces. Why? They believed its nutrient-rich properties fought wrinkles, scars, and redness. Modern research shows they were right to covet snail slime, and that's where Simone Sampò comes in.
Source: Great Big Story