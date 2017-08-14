Breaking News

Yo-yo tricks have come a long way since "walk the dog." Spend a few minutes with Ben Conde and you'll see what we mean. Conde is a professional competitor in offstring yo-yo and has been practicing yo-yo tricks since he was 4 years old. See how this trick master prepares for a global competition.
Source: Great Big Story

