    Wedding food for a cause

All around the world, food waste is a serious problem with no one easy solution. One Indian man is doing his part to address the issue. In 2014, Padmanaban Gopalan started No Food Waste—a nonprofit that helps redistribute untouched food from weddings and other events to the needy. What began as a local initiative in the southern Indian city of Coimbatore, has now spread to more than 10 localities throughout the country.
