Guarding Portugal's culinary national treasure

Guarded behind lock and key in the back of a small pastry factory in Belém, Portugal, sits a 180-year-old secret. Currently, only six people know the recipe for "Pastéis de Belém," among the oldest—and perhaps even the original—egg custard tarts. Your delicious mission (should you choose to accept it) is to meet the guardians behind this highly classified tart and taste one or two along the way.