The man who keeps Paris dry

Most people know Thierry Millet as "Monsieur Pep." That's because for the past 47 years, he has run a small business called Pep's—the only umbrella repair shop in France (and quite possibly all of Europe). Inside this tiny store, Millet has dedicated his life to keeping Parisians dry and shaded—to the tune of 10,000 umbrellas, sunshades and canes repaired each year. To be a good umbrella repairman, you need to be patient, observant and handy, Millet says. And after watching him work his magic, it's hard not to appreciate the craft and love that goes into his truly unique line of work.
Source: Great Big Story

