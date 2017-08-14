Breaking News

As a doctor, Madan Kataria knows that there isn't much laughter in medicine, but he has found plenty of medicine in laughter. That's what led him to create "laughter yoga"—a unique practice that combines yoga breathing exercises, childlike games and non-stop giggling. Kataria developed the practice during a particularly stressful period of his life. To counter that stress, he embraced laughter and discovered that even a fake laugh can lower stress and boost the body's immune system. So laugh it up. It does a body good.
