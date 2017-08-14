Now give this one a chance, okay? Jellied eels are one of London's most traditional pub dishes. Yes, you read that right—jellied eels. You see, back in the 18th century, London's River Thames was filled to the brim with eels. Not only were these slippery species easy to catch, they were cheap and nutritious. The dish, as it continues to be made today, calls for chopped eels, which are boiled in a spiced stock before being allowed to cool and set to form a jelly. Jellied eels are usually eaten cold. Love them or hate them, jellied eels are here to stay. Mmm ... jiggly.