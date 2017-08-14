Everything in Elizabeth Sweetheart's life is green. From her bright green hair, to her self-dyed green overalls, the New York City artist has earned her moniker, "the Green Lady." Elizabeth was inspired to wear green after an emotional trip to Florida with her father. Today, she continues to uphold the tradition because of the joy it brings those around her.
Everything in Elizabeth Sweetheart's life is green. From her bright green hair, to her self-dyed green overalls, the New York City artist has earned her moniker, "the Green Lady." Elizabeth was inspired to wear green after an emotional trip to Florida with her father. Today, she continues to uphold the tradition because of the joy it brings those around her.