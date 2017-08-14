Celebrating life by confronting death

Breaking News

Claire Wineland is 19 years old and was born with cystic fibrosis, a terminal illness. She says that sick people don't get their stories heard enough, and she's doing her part to help others understand what it's like through her <a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/ClairityProject">YouTube channel</a>. Wineland uses her platform to talk about death, dying and what NOT to say to a sick person. This is her story.
Source: Great Big Story

