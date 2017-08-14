Breaking News

    The simple joys of the dull men's club

The simple joys of the dull men's club

If you don't fancy sports, dance lessons or reading groups, there may be a place for you yet. Introducing: The Dull Men's Club—a global group where embracing "boring" hobbies is celebrated. But what exactly constitutes dullness? As the club's founder Grover Click tells us, members have been known to collect milk bottles, take photos of roundabouts, follow brown street signs and seek out village water pumps. This club does not spice things up.
Source: Great Big Story

