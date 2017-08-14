Breaking News

The beach is meant to be fun, light and enjoyable. But for some, the beach is an uncomfortable place, where gender norms and body image stereotypes create pressure to look or dress a certain way. That's why YouTube personality Ari Fitz created Tomboyish - a fashion project designed to question prevailing notions of beauty, femininity and masculinity. Her latest project revolves around swimwear for people who don't identify with confined notions of masculine or feminine.
