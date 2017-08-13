Breaking News

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: Eric Bolling of Fox News attends the Capitol File 58th Presidential Inauguration Reception at Fiola Mare on January 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capitol File Magazine)
    Ali: 'Best defense to defamation is the truth'

Suspended Fox News host Eric Bolling is suing HuffPost writer Yashar Ali for defamation. Ali says the $50 million suit is a scare tactic. Bolling "is trying to intimidate me," Ali tells Brian Stelter, adding, "If he wants to wade into this pond, I'm happy to go in with him."
