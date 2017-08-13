Why it's so difficult to report on North Korea

North Korea's rhetoric might sound "very frightening" to Americans, but officials in Pyongyang make blustery comments "all the time," says CNN international correspondent Will Ripley. He tells Brian Stelter what it's like to read between the lines of North Korea's state-controlled media.
North Korea's rhetoric might sound "very frightening" to Americans, but officials in Pyongyang make blustery comments "all the time," says CNN international correspondent Will Ripley. He tells Brian Stelter what it's like to read between the lines of North Korea's state-controlled media.