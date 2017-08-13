Sabato: Trump should fire Bannon

UVA Center for Politics director Larry Sabato says Trump "missed his moment" as the country watched the Charlottesville protests unfold. Sabato says that "actions speak louder than words," and Trump should "fire all the white nationalists on his staff, starting with Steve Bannon."
