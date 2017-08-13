Breaking News

Strategist Steve Bannon waits while US President Donald Trump arrives at Lynchburg Regional Airport May 13, 2017 in Lynchburg, Virginia. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
Strategist Steve Bannon waits while US President Donald Trump arrives at Lynchburg Regional Airport May 13, 2017 in Lynchburg, Virginia. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

    Sabato: Trump should fire Bannon

UVA Center for Politics director Larry Sabato says Trump "missed his moment" as the country watched the Charlottesville protests unfold. Sabato says that "actions speak louder than words," and Trump should "fire all the white nationalists on his staff, starting with Steve Bannon."
