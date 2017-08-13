Sabato: Marchers sought 'media attention'

UVA Center for Politics director Larry Sabato, who lives on the UVA campus, says Friday's protests by torch-bearing white nationalists were "the most disturbing, nauseating thing" he has "ever witnessed there." Sabato said the protesters attacked counter-protesters to get "a lot of media attention."
