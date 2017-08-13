Press is still struggling to interpret Trump?

Veteran White House correspondent Ann Compton asks: "Is it possible that we're still struggling with how to interpret President Trump's words?" Diplomacy, she says, "has a language of its own," and Trump's rhetoric puts "a special burden on reporters" to bring nuance to the news coverage.
Veteran White House correspondent Ann Compton asks: "Is it possible that we're still struggling with how to interpret President Trump's words?" Diplomacy, she says, "has a language of its own," and Trump's rhetoric puts "a special burden on reporters" to bring nuance to the news coverage.