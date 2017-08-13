Press is still struggling to interpret Trump?

Breaking News

WASHINGTON, DC: The television lights remain off as reporters wait for the arrival of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House June 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Veteran White House correspondent Ann Compton asks: "Is it possible that we're still struggling with how to interpret President Trump's words?" Diplomacy, she says, "has a language of its own," and Trump's rhetoric puts "a special burden on reporters" to bring nuance to the news coverage.
