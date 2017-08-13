How leaks and TV talking heads affect Trump

Retired US Navy Rear Admiral John Kirby says a leak to the Washington Post "put in motion" President Trump's "fire and fury" rhetoric about North Korea. And Brian Stelter suggests the president sometimes takes his cues from cable news pundits. Plus, both Kirby and Ann Compton weigh in on leak investigations.
