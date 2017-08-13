Fact-checkers check out Trump's trust problem

The Washington Post's Glenn Kessler says other politicians who get fact-checked "tend to stop saying those false facts," but President Trump instead repeats them "over and over." Angie Holan, editor of PolitiFact, says Trump could regain some of the public's trust "if he started speaking more accurately."
