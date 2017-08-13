Coverage of violent protests should be 'smart'

Breaking News

White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" clash with counter-protesters as they enter Lee Park during the "Unite the Right" rally August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. After clashes with anti-fascist protesters and police the rally was declared an unlawful gathering and people were forced out of Lee Park, where a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is slated to be removed.
Is media sunlight really the best disinfectant for racism? NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik says that journalists have an obligation to cover protests like the one in Charlottesville, but he urges "subtle distinctions and smart choices" in the coverage.
Is media sunlight really the best disinfectant for racism? NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik says that journalists have an obligation to cover protests like the one in Charlottesville, but he urges "subtle distinctions and smart choices" in the coverage.
