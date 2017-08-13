Coverage of violent protests should be 'smart'

Is media sunlight really the best disinfectant for racism? NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik says that journalists have an obligation to cover protests like the one in Charlottesville, but he urges "subtle distinctions and smart choices" in the coverage.
