The Renowned Opera Singer Who Moonlights as a Janitor
Keanon Kyles is a touring opera singer who has performed at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, the Chicago Theater and other world-famous venues. But in order to support himself, he also works as a janitor.
The Renowned Opera Singer Who Moonlights as a Janitor
Keanon Kyles is a touring opera singer who has performed at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, the Chicago Theater and other world-famous venues. But in order to support himself, he also works as a janitor.