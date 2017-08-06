Will Sessions' leaks crackdown impact journos?

Trevor Timm says Jeff Sessions' intention to review subpoena guidelines for reporters is "incredibly dangerous to the rights of reporters everywhere." Matt Schlapp says the focus should be on the leakers, who he faults for "putting themselves above the president's agenda."
