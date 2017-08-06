Leaks from the Deep State: fact or fiction?

Sean Hannity beats the drum about the so-called "deep state" on a daily basis. Trevor Timm says "our intelligence agencies should certainly be more transparent and held more accountable," but the real priority is that "journalists have the ability and the right to publish classified information in the public interest."
