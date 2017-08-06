Why 'cosmopolitan' is a loaded word

Jeff Greenfield discusses the back and forth between CNN's Jim Acosta and Trump aide Stephen Miller, who accused Acosta of a "cosmopolitan bias." The term has troubling connotations, Greenfield says, claiming "you're not loyal to the traditions of this country or the religion."
