Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Steven Miller communications white house job stelter nr_00000000
Steven Miller communications white house job stelter nr_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Why 'cosmopolitan' is a loaded word

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Why 'cosmopolitan' is a loaded word

Jeff Greenfield discusses the back and forth between CNN's Jim Acosta and Trump aide Stephen Miller, who accused Acosta of a "cosmopolitan bias." The term has troubling connotations, Greenfield says, claiming "you're not loyal to the traditions of this country or the religion."
Source: CNN

Highlights from Reliable Sources (12 Videos)

See More

Why 'cosmopolitan' is a loaded word

Reliable Sources

Jeff Greenfield discusses the back and forth between CNN's Jim Acosta and Trump aide Stephen Miller, who accused Acosta of a "cosmopolitan bias." The term has troubling connotations, Greenfield says, claiming "you're not loyal to the traditions of this country or the religion."
Source: CNN