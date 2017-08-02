Tasting Taiwan's Delectable Stinky Tofu

With its unconventional name and niche menu offerings, Dai's House of Unique Stink is a distinctive food joint. First, there's the fact that the restaurant has had to move seven times because of the smells. Then there's the food that they cook. We're talking, of course, about stinky tofu. One of Taiwan's favorite dishes is a fermented concoction full of live bacteria and a whole lotta smell. Its pungent aroma has been compared to decaying garbage, rotten meat and smelly feet. Nevertheless, it enjoys a dedicated following—and no one does stinky tofu like Dai's. Owner Wu Xu Biyin takes us on a tour of this amazing eatery.