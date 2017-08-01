Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Lead Christie 1 What is the White House Chain of Command? _00022922
Lead Christie 1 What is the White House Chain of Command? _00022922

    JUST WATCHED

    Christie: I wouldn't go after Sessions publicly like Trump

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Christie: I wouldn't go after Sessions publicly like Trump

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie told Jake Tapper that he thinks the new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly will be successful and that he would not have gone after Attorney General Jeff Sessions publicly like the President did.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Christie: I wouldn't go after Sessions publicly like Trump

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie told Jake Tapper that he thinks the new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly will be successful and that he would not have gone after Attorney General Jeff Sessions publicly like the President did.
Source: CNN