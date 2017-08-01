Christie: I wouldn't go after Sessions publicly like Trump
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie told Jake Tapper that he thinks the new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly will be successful and that he would not have gone after Attorney General Jeff Sessions publicly like the President did.
