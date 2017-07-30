Why Zurawik says Fox's strategy is 'risky'

The way Trump "seems headed, this is going to end not just in embarrassment, but infamy," David Zurawik says. So what does that mean for pro-Trump shows on Fox News? Zurawik also comments on the "Twitter dance" between the president and "Fox & Friends."
